Vazzana named Valley League girls water polo player of the year

Wallace also on first team, three Warriors on second team

Gabby Vazzana is seen in action in Coggan Pool in La Jolla during the CIF playoffs.

The Valley League's girls water polo coaches selected Fallbrook High School senior Gabby Vazzana as the league's player of the year.

"I'm honored to receive that," Vazzana said. "I was very surprised."

"It was a surprise to me to be honest because there are some very good players," Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said.

The all-league first team also included Fallbrook junior Sophia Wallace. Three Warriors were placed on the second team: junior Anna Draves, junior Naomi Wood and sophomore Paris Dowden.

"That was exciting. It showed the level of depth and talent that we had," Redmond said....