Vazzana named Valley League girls water polo player of the year
Wallace also on first team, three Warriors on second team
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 11:36am
The Valley League's girls water polo coaches selected Fallbrook High School senior Gabby Vazzana as the league's player of the year.
"I'm honored to receive that," Vazzana said. "I was very surprised."
"It was a surprise to me to be honest because there are some very good players," Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said.
The all-league first team also included Fallbrook junior Sophia Wallace. Three Warriors were placed on the second team: junior Anna Draves, junior Naomi Wood and sophomore Paris Dowden.
"That was exciting. It showed the level of depth and talent that we had," Redmond said....
