Adlinger to talk about The New Green Deal

Karl Adlinger of Sunrise Movement – San Diego will speak about The Green New Deal at the Fallbrook Democratic Club meeting, May 2.

FALLBROOK – The speaker for the Fallbrook Democratic Club meeting Thursday, May 2, will be Karl Aldinger, a Fallbrook resident, climate activist and volunteer organizer for Sunrise Movement – San Diego, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St.

Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Aldinger will talk about The Green New Deal. He graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in electrical engineering and worked as a software engineer.

The Green New Deal is a resolution recently introduced in Congress intended to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through a fair and just transition for all communities and workers.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club has been voted Club of the Year by the San Diego County Democratic Party. In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road.

Interested persons are welcome and can visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org for more information.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.