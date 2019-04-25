BGC North County celebrates National Boys and Girls Club Week

FALLBROOK – The Boys and Girls Clubs of North County opened its doors April 8-12, to the community as it joined hundreds of clubs across the country to celebrate National Boys and Girls Club week. National Boys and Girls Club Week is part of a nationwide movement that recognizes the impact clubs provide to youth and to share with the community every day.

“Boys and Girls Club Week gives us the opportunity to shine a light on the exceptional service our clubs provide and the positive impact it has on our members,” Allison Barclay, the CEO for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County, s...