Bird club to hear about World Bird Show

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents a world class evening May 4 at 6 p.m. Club President Johan Otter traveled to the Netherlands for the World Bird Show, a huge gathering of bird breeders with show-quality birds. He has slides and videos to share with us and details of what went on. For a peek at the show, visit https://com.mondial2019.nl/en/.

And to mark Cinco de Mayo they will serve some Mexican dishes. There is no charge for admission, and refreshments will be provided following the talk. Donations of either food to share or cash are accepted. Find more information at http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.