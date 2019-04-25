BUSD renews show choir contract

Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:31am

The Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School show choir will continue.

A 5-0 Bonsall Unified School District board vote, April 10, approved a contract with Morgan Sharpe to develop, help coordinate and implement the show choir choreography for three Sullivan Middle School show choir classes during this school year.

“That’s just been a very popular, great, fun program for our kids. We’re excited to continue that,” BUSD superintendent David Jones said.

Sharpe will be paid $1,850 for her work. A donation from the Bonsall Education Foundation will fund Sharpe’s services.

“It’s nice that she’s able to continue the show choir,” Jones said.