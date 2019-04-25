Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

BUSD renews show choir contract

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:31am



The Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School show choir will continue.

A 5-0 Bonsall Unified School District board vote, April 10, approved a contract with Morgan Sharpe to develop, help coordinate and implement the show choir choreography for three Sullivan Middle School show choir classes during this school year.

“That’s just been a very popular, great, fun program for our kids. We’re excited to continue that,” BUSD superintendent David Jones said.

Sharpe will be paid $1,850 for her work. A donation from the Bonsall Education Foundation will fund Sharpe’s services.

“It’s nice that she’s able to continue the show choir,” Jones said.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2019 05:13