Dale E. Frauenpries

 
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:08am

Dale E. Frauenpries, 62, of Perris, beloved husband, died of a heart attack April 9. He is survived by his wife, Denise H. Glass of Perris; his stepson Daniel L. Stem of Philadelphia; his mother, Dorothy Frauenpries of Fallbrook; his sister-in-law, Alexandra Glass of Los Angeles and his niece, Crystal Bookey of Apple Valley.

He graduated in 1984 from California State Polytechnic University Pomona with a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology. He was born in Pittsburgh and lived in California since he was 5 years old. He grew up in Fallbrook.

Services were held April 16.


 
