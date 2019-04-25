Funds appropriated for Daily Road PRD

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is also the governing board for the county's Permanent Road Division and, April 10, the Board of Supervisors approved the appropriation of $180,000 to provide road repairs for PRD Zone No. 20 in DeLuz.

The supervisors' 4-0 vote, with Greg Cox at a National Association of Counties meeting, will provide funding to repair Daily Road and surrounding streets.

"I'm glad the funds will be appropriated so the roads and infrastructure will be funded," Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

Permanent Road Division zones, and previously county service areas, are formed...