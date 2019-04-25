Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Funds appropriated for Daily Road PRD

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/29/2019 at 10:40am



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is also the governing board for the county's Permanent Road Division and, April 10, the Board of Supervisors approved the appropriation of $180,000 to provide road repairs for PRD Zone No. 20 in DeLuz.

The supervisors' 4-0 vote, with Greg Cox at a National Association of Counties meeting, will provide funding to repair Daily Road and surrounding streets.

"I'm glad the funds will be appropriated so the roads and infrastructure will be funded," Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

Permanent Road Division zones, and previously county service areas, are formed...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019