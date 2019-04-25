Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Organists invite public to May events

 
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 8:54am



FALLBROOK – The Palomar chapter of American Guild of Organists announced its upcoming events in May. The first one is a member’s recital of organ and piano selections Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. at Sonrise Church on its Casavant Freres organ, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

The second event is an “Introduction to the King of Instruments,” from 10:30-12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 S. Melrose Drive, in Oceanside. Admission is free.

Organ scholarship auditions will be held Saturday, May 18, at noon at King Of Kings Lutheran Church, 2993 MacDonald Street, in Oceanside. Applications must be received by May 1. For more information, visit agopalomar.org.

Submitted by American Guild of Organists, Palomar chapter.

 
