Village News

Retired border patrol agent to be guest speaker

 
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 8:55am



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook will hold their May 10 meeting at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Chris Harris, a retired U.S. border patrol agent.

He will share his views on how to secure the border involving infrastructure, technology and “boots on the ground.” Harris was a union leader representing 2,000 border patrol agents in the San Diego area. He is candid, articulate and passionate and will discuss the many changes in border crossings over the past 22 years.

Cost of $25 includes venue, speaker and brunch. RSVP no later than May 5 at republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or call Sue Jones at (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by Republican Women of California, Fallbrook.

 
Village News

