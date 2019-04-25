Big Band All Stars, Clarke to present Great American Songbook 2019

Troy Clarke will take center stage with the Big Band All Stars backing him up at the Great American Songbook 2019 show set for Sunday, April 28, at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater

It has been almost seven years since the Big Band All Stars and Troy Clarke presented the Great American Songbook show for fans of music written in the first half of the 20th century, the Tin Pan Alley days and popular Broadway musical hits.

For producer Jeff Stover, bringing the show back to the Old Town Temecula Community Theater Sunday, April 28, is important for several reasons.

"People should come to hear Big Band music which is a rare and unseen musical form that has faded away in most places but is alive and well in Temecula," Stover said. "They should come to see their favorite Te...