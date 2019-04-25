Most checked out items named for March

Last updated 4/29/2019 at 10:22am

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the list of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of March. They are:

Adult Fiction

1. Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

2. The Fallen by David Baldacci

3. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

4. The President is Missing by James Patterson

5. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

6. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

7. Look Alive Twenty-Five by Janet Evanovich

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

9. Ambush by James Patterson

10. Holy Ghost by John Sandford

Adult Nonfiction

1. Spark Joy by Marie Kondo

2. Educated by Tara W...