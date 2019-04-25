National Charity League, San Luis Rey Chapter holds 'Havana Nights' ball

FALLBROOK – The San Luis Rey Chapter of National Charity League held its biennial ball at the Hilltop Center, April 6. The theme of the event was “A Night in Havana.”

Seanna Hunter, Stacey Laurance and Laura Salinas, along with a crew of NCL Patronesses, labored for weeks to create a night to remember. Guests were encouraged to dress in “Cuban attire.” Patronesses were garbed in ruffles, bright colors, floral prints and head wraps. Gentlemen guests wore guayabera shirts, linen jackets and fedoras.

Ahrend Studios provided pictures of the Patronesses and their guests in their Hava...