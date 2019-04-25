Local woman documents severe brain injury survival in new book

FALLBROOK – The Just A Breath Away Foundation announced the launch of their founder's new book.

Entitled "Just a Breath Away: Streams of Thought from a Severe Traumatic Brain Injury Survivor," this publication chronicles Kathleen Newhouse's life as a successful musician, athlete and business owner who overcame incredible odds to survive a severe traumatic brain injury.

Unfortunately, the aftermath of her injury left Newhouse unable to perform her music, compete in the world championships for taekwondo or even master some everyday tasks. Through determination and perseverance, Newhouse went through an unbelievable journey on her road to recovery. Her book goes in-depth about her process of self-rediscovery and, ultimately, reinvention.

"After much anticipation, and years of writing, editing and fine-tuning, I am thrilled to announce the release of my autobiography," Newhouse said. "Hopefully, my story will open eyes, ears and hearts to what it's like inside of an STBI mind. To help others either in my situation or those caring for a loved one who is also a survivor. That's the reason why I wanted to document my journey and to set up the Just a Breath Away Foundation in the first place. To help others less fortunate than myself."

According to the Brain Injury Association of America, brain injury strikes 2.5 million people per year. That's one injury every 12.6 seconds. Approximately 500,000 of those injuries require hospitalization and close to 75,000 result in death. Between 70,000 and 90,000 survivors sustain injuries that are long-term or permanent. There are currently 5 million Americans living with disabilities resulting from brain injury.

Since her injury, Newhouse has gone on to flourish in new ways including discovering a talent for painting. Today, she focuses her energy on her craft and fundraising for other STBI survivors by selling her artwork.

In June 2017, Newhouse and her husband, Galen, launched JABA Foundation to help increase awareness of STBI and to raise funds to help survivors in need.

Dedicated to raising awareness and leading fundraising efforts to benefit the STBI community, JABA currently relies on the generosity of their Circle of Hope community and through the sale of Newhouse's artwork. Up to 90% of proceeds from the sale of her artwork, book and other fundraising efforts are donated to the STBI community.

Newhouse's full-color soft cover book is available online. Visit http://www.justabreathaway.org for more information.