Boy accidentally wounds cousin, 12, with uncle's gun in Fallbrook

A 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her cousin with a 9 mm handgun Friday afternoon April 19 in Fallbrook.

After suffering a wound to her left shoulder, the girl was airlifted to Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego, where she was in stable condition according to North County Fire Public Information Officer John Choi.

An update on the girl’s condition as of Monday, April 22, had not been confirmed by a spokesperson from Rady’s Children’s Hospital.

The shooting took place at 1:39 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Santa Margarita Drive, Choi said.

Two children were playing inside a motorhome parked in front of the family’s house when a single round went off, sheriff’s officials said.

The family had been packing for a trip when a young boy, also 12 years old, found his uncle’s handgun and accidentally shot his cousin inside the motorhome.

Two adults who were inside the main house ran outside when they heard the gunfire and called 911. Deputies and paramedics rushed to the home on Santa Margarita Drive, located between Hillcrest Lane and East Mission Road. A medevac helicopter landed at a nearby baseball field to pick up the girl and airlift her to the hospital.

The girl was reportedly conscious, alert and sitting upright when deputies arrived.

Deputies handling the initial investigation determined the shooting was accidental.

Lt. Ricardo Lopez said, “Detectives are handling the follow-up investigation regarding the storage of the firearm and the circumstances of how it was obtained by the (boy).”

The weapon was later found inside the home.

Depending on the circumstances, the owner of the weapon could face a negligence-related criminal charge in connection with the shooting.

The names of the children have not been released.

San Diego Sheriff’s Office and the North County Fire Protection District Battalion 111, Engines 111 and 112 and Medic 115 responded to the scene of the incident.