Business, aircraft, vessel owners have May 7 filing deadline

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Assessor, Recorder and County Clerk Ernest J. Dronenburg Jr. reminded all business, aircraft and vessel owners that the deadline to file their property statement without a penalty this year is May 7. All filings must be received or postmarked on or before May 7, to avoid a 10% late filing penalty.

In January, approximately 65,000 statements and notices were mailed out to business, aircraft and vessel owners. Included are over 57,000 business accounts that were deemed eligible to file electronically. Dronenburg encouraged eligible business owners to e-file their statements online by May 7.

He reminded taxpayers that taxable ownership of all personal property is determined as of Jan. 1. Anyone receiving a statement or a notice who was not the owner as of Jan. 1, should return the statement with supporting information as soon as possible. The information will be used to update the assessor’s records and future assessment notices.

Dronenburg is committed to providing excellent customer service and encourages taxpayers to call or contact the Kearny Mesa branch office if they need assistance. Additional information and access to the online e-file system can be found at http://www.sdarcc.com or by calling the Business Personal Property Division at (858) 505-6100.

Submitted by San Diego County.