CalFire San Diego, North County Fire battling brushfire in De Luz

Update: 5:23 p.m., Friday, May 3: According to CalFire San Diego, the forward rate of speed of the fire has been stopped and crews will remain on the scene for several hours to mop up and construct containment lines.

Update, 4:45 p.m. Friday, May 3: Reports indicate that the fire is at 1.5 acres and holding.

DE LUZ - The North County Fire Protection district reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday, May 3 that CalFire San Diego firefighters were battling a half-acre brush fire on De Luz Road, north of Tenaja Truck Trail in De Luz.

North County Fire was en route to the scene and they reported the fire has a slow rate of spread and no evacuations have been ordered.