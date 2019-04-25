Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Computer classes offered for seniors

 
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:59am

Volunteer instructor Irv Rudderow teaches a class on Android smartphones for the Foundation for Senior Care at Crestview Estates Clubhouse.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will sponsor a series of computer classes and workshops taught by volunteer computer technicians at the Crestview Estates Clubhouse. Registration is now open for May and June classes at www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at the Foundation for Senior Care at 135 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook at the corner of Mission Road and Fig Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The seven classes being offered are "Smartphone & Tablet (Androids)," "iPad & iPhone," "Google Maps," "Solving Spreadsheet Problems," "Basic Computer File M...



