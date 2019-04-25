County eyeing additional land for San Luis Rey River Park, preserve

SAN DIEGO - County supervisors on Wednesday, May 1 took steps toward land purchases that would increase a Ramona preserve and San Luis Rey River Park.

By a 4-0 vote, the board set June 5 public hearings for a possible 123-acre purchase for the Ramona Grasslands and a proposed 8-acre purchase for San Luis Rey River Park.

Supervisors will formally vote on the land purchases after the hearings.

According to the meeting agenda, the county has identified the parcel to add to the north side of 3,490-acre Ramona Grasslands Preserve. The property is located north of Old Survey Road No. 97 and east of Bandy Canyon Road. The land, owned by the Carroll Family, has an appraised value of $950,000.

Board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said if added to the preserve, the 123 acres will provide needed conservation and possibly a new trail.

The county is also looking at purchasing 8 acres to add to the 9-mile-long San Luis Rey River park, located in eastern Oceanside. The property is located south of state Route 76, near the Gird Road intersection. According to the county, the parcel is owned by Ocean Breeze Ranch LLC and appraised at $403,500.

Calling the area a "great treasure,'' Supervisor Jim Desmond said the 8-acre purchase will add trail and parks along the river.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher had to leave the meeting early to attend another government event.