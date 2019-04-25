Edward Jones meets clients' goals and needs

Senior branch office administrator Tanya Anderson and financial advisor Brian Schrock of Edward Jones are seen outside their Fallbrook office at 1434 S. Mission Road.

At one point it may have been rare to hear the word "holistic" when referring to anything in the financial investment world, but that has changed. Financial advisor Brian Schrock of Edward Jones in Fallbrook, along with senior branch office administrator Tanya Anderson, said when it comes to securing financial futures, their focus centers on supporting the needs and goals of individual clients.

"It goes back to helping people," Schrock said. Schrock is an accredited asset management specialist who has worked for the Fortune 500 firm for 11 years, six of which were in Fallbrook.

Before being able to give advice on investments, Schrock said he really has to understand each person he deals with and find out exactly what they envision with their money or savings.

"I can't really help them without understanding what their goals are," Schrock, who was raised in Temecula, said. "Then I can see where I can add value to their lives."

Whether it be saving on taxes or helping a grandchild invest for their future or planning for retirement, Schrock said these big life decisions can be scary or overwhelming for people.

At the Edward Jones office in Fallbrook, Schrock and Anderson work as a team to provide clients with a wrap-around services that get their clients' needs met and goals accomplished.

Rather than pushing a stock of the day or an investment, Schrock said his job is about trying to give people peace of mind in their financial endeavors.

The firm offers planning tools that can help people stay on track of their finance goals and spending. Clients can choose how often they want to talk with their advisor, whether it be monthly, quarterly or annually. Clients can also call the office anytime and be sure to talk to a person they know and trust.

In the age of 1-800 numbers and robotic voice messages, Schrock said its important that his financial firm offers people an authentic experience.

"Part of the value we have is that we are two people that recognize and know you," Schrock said.

If he is out of the office, he said Anderson is always there to assist clients and ensure their needs are being met.

"She probably plays a bigger role in the client experience than I do," Schrock said.

Anderson has been working closely with Schrock for over four years, supporting his expertise as a financial advisor however she can. But she said a big part of her job relies on building strong relationships with clients, treating them like family and creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere at their firm.

"My goal is to provide clients the best possible experience they can while they are trusting us with their financial future," Anderson said. "We provide clients and families all of the support they need as far as transitioning their accounts over or servicing their accounts here."

Schrock's Edward Jones firm at 1434 S. Mission Road earned a Top 3 placement for the Client Experience Index where clients rated advisors in nearly 50 of the local Edward Jones branch offices.

According to a J.D. Power study, in March, Edward Jones ranked highest in investor satisfaction with full service brokerage firms, scoring 853 in overall satisfaction, which is 18 points above the industry average. The study measuring overall investor satisfaction with 18 full service investment firms is based on eight factors, including financial advisor, performance and brand image.

In February, Fortune named Edward Jones one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in its annual listing. Anderson, who started out as an on-call branch administrator said working with Schrock at the Fallbrook office along with the local clientele makes her long commute from San Clemente, worth it.

With more than 14,000 branch offices in all 50 states, Edward Jones has more branch offices nationwide than any other brokerage firm in the country.