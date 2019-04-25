Fallbrook man dies from crash-related injuries

A 26-year-old Fallbrook man died from injuries he sustained in a car crash Saturday, April 13, in Bonsall.

The man, who was not identified, died Friday, April 19, at Palomar Medical Center, according to CHP Public Information Officer Mark Latulippe.

The accident involved a single vehicle at approximately 2:37 a.m. on Interstate 15 near Camino Del Rey. Latulippe said the driver’s green Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling on I-15 northbound when the truck drifted off the road, crossed the shoulder and struck a medal guardrail near the freeway lanes.

The reason for the crash is still un...