NCFPD approves second phase of microwave radio system contract

The North County Fire Protection District board approved the second phase of a contract with Sun Wireless for a new microwave radio system.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote March 26, authorized NCFPD fire Chief Steve Abbott to finalize and sign the contract for the second phase.

“It’s a tremendously beneficial program to maintain our critical infrastructure,” Abbott said.

The microwave radio system allows communication throughout the district by connecting the district’s network communication facilities. The current system is now more than 10 years old and has exceeded its useful service life. Not only has the district required repairs to the current system, but the system is inferior to current standards and the district’s current bandwidth needs exceed the current system’s capabilities so the slow connection ability also warranted an upgrade. Sun Wireless installed the current system, so a sole source contract was recommended to ensure continuity.

The North County Fire Protection District received both a Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant from San Diego County and State Homeland Security Grant Program funding for the system replacement. “We don’t have to rely on the general fund for that,” Abbott said.

Because of the grants’ funding periods the project will be split into two phases, and each phase will commence when the district receives funding from the granting agency. Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding for the first phase which has a cost of $40,501.23 was approved on a 5-0 NCFPD board vote Feb. 26.

The State Homeland Security Grant Program will provide $32,570 of the $33,194.50 cost for the second phase.

“It completes the process,” Abbott said.

The installation work will begin within 30 days after Sun Wireless receives the hardware the NCFPD purchase order authorized and will be completed within 60 days after receipt of the hardware.

“It’s been a very collaborative process,” Abbott said.