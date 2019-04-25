Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Supervisors support Osborne/Hutchison all-way stop

 
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 10am



A proposed all-way stop control at the intersection of Osborne Street and Hutchison Street has received San Diego County Board of Supervisors support.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, April 10, with Greg Cox at a National Association of Counties meeting, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance for an all-way stop control at the Bonsall intersection. A second reading and adoption is scheduled for May 1, in which case the ordinance would take effect May 31.

“It’s a good thing that was requested by the folks in the community,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

Osborne Street...



