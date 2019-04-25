Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Sylvia Zerbini returns to Horse Spirit Ranch

 
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 10:01am

Sylvia Zerbini, left, guides a student through eye contact communication with her horse.

BONSALL – Horse Spirit Ranch is hosting a two-day clinic with Sylvia Zerbini, star of the acclaimed Cavalia Odysseo Show, Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, at Horse Spirit Ranch, 3712 Valle Del Sol, in Bonsall.

Each rider and horse will learn and experience Zerbini's hands-on personalized "liberty" techniques using "body energy" as the foundation to build enduring trust and communication skills without using a halter or whip.

To register, visit www.horsespiritranch.net, call (760) 822-3579 or email lynne@horsespiritranch.net. Mail check payment to: Horse Spirit Ranch, P.O. Box 185, Sa...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

