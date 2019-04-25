Sylvia Zerbini returns to Horse Spirit Ranch
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 10:01am
BONSALL – Horse Spirit Ranch is hosting a two-day clinic with Sylvia Zerbini, star of the acclaimed Cavalia Odysseo Show, Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, at Horse Spirit Ranch, 3712 Valle Del Sol, in Bonsall.
Each rider and horse will learn and experience Zerbini's hands-on personalized "liberty" techniques using "body energy" as the foundation to build enduring trust and communication skills without using a halter or whip.
To register, visit www.horsespiritranch.net, call (760) 822-3579 or email lynne@horsespiritranch.net. Mail check payment to: Horse Spirit Ranch, P.O. Box 185, Sa...
