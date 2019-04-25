Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hillary Clinton did not stand a chance

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:10am



From 2014 and beyond, Russia under the guise of Internet Research Agency has hacked American computers and social media. They connected with 126 million people via Facebook and tens of thousands via Twitter, posing as Tea Party groups and anti-immigration, Patriotic and Protect Our Borders as well as Black Lives Matter groups and making false statements against Hillary Clinton to influence the results of the presidential election in favor of Trump. They even posted as United Muslims of America and LGBT United. They bought 3,500 ads that were pro-Trump and anti-Hillary. These are just a few of the results revealed in the Muller Report.

They also infiltrated our computers through WikiLeaks who stole and dumped thousands of emails from the Democratic National Convention and John Podesta to further hurt Hillary Clinton just days before the Nov. 8, 2016, presidential election.

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called it a “Major Sweeping Systematic Attack.” It is electronic warfare by Russia which is ongoing.

McFaul further said, “This is not a Democrat or Republican issue, American Securities and America should have the right to choose their own president without outsiders like Putin seeking to change the outcome.”

Clinton did not stand a chance against this Russian subterfuge. It was undoubtedly not a fair Democratic election. How can we trust that what we are seeing in social media or political ads are not coming from a foreign entity? Something must be done to stop the Russians from taking control of our country.

Christine L. Assad

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2019 07:13