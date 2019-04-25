Hillary Clinton did not stand a chance

From 2014 and beyond, Russia under the guise of Internet Research Agency has hacked American computers and social media. They connected with 126 million people via Facebook and tens of thousands via Twitter, posing as Tea Party groups and anti-immigration, Patriotic and Protect Our Borders as well as Black Lives Matter groups and making false statements against Hillary Clinton to influence the results of the presidential election in favor of Trump. They even posted as United Muslims of America and LGBT United. They bought 3,500 ads that were pro-Trump and anti-Hillary. These are just a few of the results revealed in the Muller Report.

They also infiltrated our computers through WikiLeaks who stole and dumped thousands of emails from the Democratic National Convention and John Podesta to further hurt Hillary Clinton just days before the Nov. 8, 2016, presidential election.

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, called it a “Major Sweeping Systematic Attack.” It is electronic warfare by Russia which is ongoing.

McFaul further said, “This is not a Democrat or Republican issue, American Securities and America should have the right to choose their own president without outsiders like Putin seeking to change the outcome.”

Clinton did not stand a chance against this Russian subterfuge. It was undoubtedly not a fair Democratic election. How can we trust that what we are seeing in social media or political ads are not coming from a foreign entity? Something must be done to stop the Russians from taking control of our country.

Christine L. Assad