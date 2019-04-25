Taylor, Orchard take top two Diving Invitational positions

The annual diving meet at the Fallbrook High School swimming pool, which was traditionally called the Fallbrook April Dive Invitational, was renamed the Diving Invitational this year because it took place March 30 rather than in April. This year, Fallbrook sophomore Donovan Taylor won the boys six-dive event, and Fallbrook sophomore Hayden Orchard placed second.

Taylor accumulated a score of 153.90 points on six dives. Orchard had a score of 149.70.

“It was great,” Fallbrook diving coach Sean Redmond, who was also the meet organizer, said of Fallbrook divers taking first and second.

The...