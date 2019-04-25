Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Vazzana, Wallace on all-division first team

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:40am



The county’s girls water polo coaches have all-division teams, and the Division II first team included Fallbrook players Gabby Vazzana and Sophia Wallace.

“That to me was a surprise,” Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said.

The all-division first team had seven members and the all-division second team had seven girls. Poway, which defeated Fallbrook in the CIF Division II championship game, had three players on the first team with Poway goalkeeper Mya Davis being selected as the Division II player of the year. Grossmont and Granite Hills, who faced each other in a quarterfinal match, each...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2019 05:05