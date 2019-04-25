Vazzana, Wallace on all-division first team

The county’s girls water polo coaches have all-division teams, and the Division II first team included Fallbrook players Gabby Vazzana and Sophia Wallace.

“That to me was a surprise,” Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said.

The all-division first team had seven members and the all-division second team had seven girls. Poway, which defeated Fallbrook in the CIF Division II championship game, had three players on the first team with Poway goalkeeper Mya Davis being selected as the Division II player of the year. Grossmont and Granite Hills, who faced each other in a quarterfinal match, each...