Bonsall High hosts second annual art show

BONSALL – Bonsall High hosted their second annual art show and contest, April 12. The art show was held at the Fallbrook Coffee Company and incorporated a poetry slam.

Around 60 people attended the event to support the local art and poetry made by high school students. Art displayed was contributed by students from Bonsall, Mission Vista and Fallbrook high schools. The art show also had a section where guests could paint on their own.

The art show and poetry slam were both put on by Bonsall ASB students Maddison Walsh, Sara La Russa and Remy Arnold. The event attracted many members of the...