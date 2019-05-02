Concert to feature Woody Guthrie songs

FALLBROOK – Acoustic Showcase: The Friends of the Fallbrook Library will host a free concert featuring Ross Moore, Sunday, May 5, from 2-3 p.m. He is a storyteller and songwriter with an extensive catalog of original content.

Moore will sing best-loved songs of Woody Guthrie. Guests will hear stories of the life of this great American icon and his influence on modern music.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. Call (760) 731-4650.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.