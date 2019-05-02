Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Gem mining expert to speak

 
Last updated 5/5/2019 at 10:40am

Geologist and international gem mining expert Jim Clanin will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society meeting.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society will present geologist and international gem mining expert and owner of JC Mining Inc. Jim Clanin as the guest speaker at their monthly meeting Thursday, May 9.

Clanin began his mining apprenticeship in the mid-1970s at the Ocean View Mine and the Elizabeth R. tunnel while pursuing geology at San Diego State University.

Nearly 45 years later, his career as a professional contract miner has taken him to three continents, working in nine countries. His talk, "Exotic Places I've Mined," will detail his adventures in Pakistan, Madagascar, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Mozambique.

The meeting will be held at the FGMS building, 123 W. Alvarado St., between Main Street and Pico Avenue. Admission is free, and free parking is available in the lot across from the building. Minerals will be offered for sale at a 20% discount, an opportunity raffle will be held and light refreshments will be served.

For inquiries call the FGMS office at (760) 728-1130.

Submitted Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.

 
