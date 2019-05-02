Horses, Hats and Hope, a Kentucky Derby Party Benefit is set for May 4

FALLBROOK – REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program and Foundation for Senior Care will host the third annual Horses, Hats and Hope event Saturday, May 4. The event will feature a live streaming of NBC’s coverage of the 145th Kentucky Derby on a giant jumbo screen. Ladies are invited to wear stylish hats, and derby attire is requested for the gents. There will be a contest with prizes for Best Hat and Best Dressed Gent.

Guests will enjoy southern fare catered by Firehouse Que and Brew, craft beer courtesy of Mike Hess Brewing and festive mint juleps. A bourbon bar will be onsite offering complimentary tastings to attendees. Other festivities include race day raffles where guests will be able to pick their favorite horse and have a chance to win prize baskets. Prize packages will be awarded for Win, Place and Show of each race.

The event which is for adults over 21 years of age will be held at REINS, 4461 S. Mission Road., in Fallbrook. Tickets are $95 each and include catered lunch, commemorative glass and unlimited drinks. Parking is free. For more information about Horses, Hats and Hope or to purchase tickets contact REINS at (760) 731-9168 or visit http://www.reinsprogram.org. Horses, Hats and Hope sponsorships and tickets are still available. Contact Kimberly Shinner at kim@reinsprogram.org for more information.

Submitted by REINS.