Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Long term care financial options seminar offered

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2019 at 10:26am



FALLBROOK – Regency Fallbrook will host an educational Lunch and Learn Seminar on long term financial options for retired seniors, Thursday, May 9, at noon. As people of the baby boomer generation enter into the retirement age, there is a lack of financial planning from those in their senior years.

Oftentimes they rely on payments from Social Security, which cannot support a senior if they begin to need additional personal care. Typically, they imagine themselves being physically capable of doing their day-to-day tasks until the day they die, but as they age, their bodies begin to fail.

Seniors can prepare themselves financially for when this time comes. This seminar is open to the public and will include a free lunch provided by the chef of Regency Fallbrook.

Anyone interested in attending this event should RSVP to Michelle Way at mway@regencyfallbrook.com or (760) 728-8504.

Regency Fallbrook is at 609 E. Elder Street in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Regency Fallbrook.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/05/2019 11:31