Long term care financial options seminar offered

FALLBROOK – Regency Fallbrook will host an educational Lunch and Learn Seminar on long term financial options for retired seniors, Thursday, May 9, at noon. As people of the baby boomer generation enter into the retirement age, there is a lack of financial planning from those in their senior years.

Oftentimes they rely on payments from Social Security, which cannot support a senior if they begin to need additional personal care. Typically, they imagine themselves being physically capable of doing their day-to-day tasks until the day they die, but as they age, their bodies begin to fail.

Seniors can prepare themselves financially for when this time comes. This seminar is open to the public and will include a free lunch provided by the chef of Regency Fallbrook.

Anyone interested in attending this event should RSVP to Michelle Way at mway@regencyfallbrook.com or (760) 728-8504.

Regency Fallbrook is at 609 E. Elder Street in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Regency Fallbrook.