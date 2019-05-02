Monthly brunch to feature fashion show

Spring and summer collections will be featured in the fashion show at Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch, May 17.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection welcomes The Shop at Welk with Lois Webster, Friday, May 17. A delicious brunch will be served at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all ladies to come and enjoy a fashion show featuring vibrant spring and summer collections. Webster, the owner of The Shop at Welk, will be the master of ceremonies for a time of color blending using garments and accessories to ignite the personal presentation. The Shop at Welk is located at The Lawrence Welk Resorts.

Guest speaker Judy Stapp, author and speaker, will discuss how all women are mothers at heart in "Love Like a Mother." Music will be provided by pianist Jean Dixon.

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of Mission and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com.

This event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.