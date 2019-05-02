San Diego County home prices inch up, while SoCal sees first drop in 7 years

The median price of a San Diego County home rose by 0.9% in March, compared to the same month a year ago, despite median prices across Southern California dropping for the first time in seven years, according to figures released Friday, April 26.

According to the CoreLogic real estate information service, the median price of a San Diego County home was $555,000 in March. A total of 3,224 homes were sold in the county, down 8.6 percent from 3,527 during the same month a year ago.

A total of 17,960 new and resale houses and condos changed hands in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties last month, according to CoreLogic. That was up 33.4 percent from 13,465 in February, and down 14.1% from 20,916 in March 2018.

The median price of a Southern California home was $518,500 in March, up 1.2% from $512,500 in February but down 0.1% from $519,000 in March 2018.

“The tiny, year-over-year decline – 0.1 percent – in Southern California's overall median sale price last month marked the first annual decrease in seven years,” Andrew LePage, research analyst with CoreLogic, said. “This reflects both a flattening of home prices in recent months as well as a shift in market mix, where sales in higher-cost areas represent a slightly lower share of all activity.”