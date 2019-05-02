St. Peter's student qualifies for national competition

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School third-grader Emma Sue Martinez and her invention have qualified for the National Invention Convention in Dearborn, Michigan.

FALLBROOK – St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School third-grader Emma Sue Martinez and her invention qualified for the National Invention Convention in Dearborn, Michigan. Over 170 young inventors from 23 schools, grades K-8, came to Maxim Integrated in San Jose, April 13, from throughout California.

Students were nominated to attend this state convention by their teachers and classmates. The students presented their inventions, displayed their creative and practical solutions to real-life problems, and were celebrated for their achievements.

Emma Sue's invention, the "Scoop No More," for...