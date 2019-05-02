Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

St. Peter's student qualifies for national competition

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/6/2019 at 5:04pm

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School third-grader Emma Sue Martinez and her invention have qualified for the National Invention Convention in Dearborn, Michigan.

FALLBROOK – St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School third-grader Emma Sue Martinez and her invention qualified for the National Invention Convention in Dearborn, Michigan. Over 170 young inventors from 23 schools, grades K-8, came to Maxim Integrated in San Jose, April 13, from throughout California.

Students were nominated to attend this state convention by their teachers and classmates. The students presented their inventions, displayed their creative and practical solutions to real-life problems, and were celebrated for their achievements.

Emma Sue's invention, the "Scoop No More," for...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/07/2019 03:01