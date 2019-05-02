USD students participate in Torero Trek program

SAN DIEGO – Jacquelyn Castaneda and Marissa Lopez, both of Fallbrook, recently participated in the University of San Diego Career Development Center’s signature Torero Trek program. Torero Treks are opportunities for undergraduate students to engage in career exploration by visiting leading companies across the nation.

Castaneda is majoring in biochemistry and plans to graduate in 2019.

Lopez is majoring in biochemistry and spanish and plans to graduate in 2020.

The San Diego Technical Torero Trek, April 5, gave the students the opportunity to network with employers and a few Torero al...