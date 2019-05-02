Virginia Ann Forster, born Nov. 6, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, died late Sunday evening on Easter, April 21. May God rest her beautiful soul.

Virginia was faithfully married to her husband Ray Forster for 60 years until he died in June 2018. Virginia had three children, Lori, Chris and Dan Forster. She was a devout wife and mother who adored her Catholic faith, her family and her country.

She is survived by her brother Ted Friday; children Lori (Bob) Clemmons and Dan (Jennifer) Forster, and grandchildren Alex, Jesse, Tevy, Tyler and Danny, whom she became a second mother to after her beloved daughter, Chris, tragically died when Danny was 16. Virginia was devastated by the loss, but proudly stepped into the role of motherhood once again.

Virginia was not only a homemaker and spiritual adviser for her family, she was a secretary for a large construction company for years and later a respected and trusted Realtor for more than 20 years. Virginia was kind, caring and loving to all who came in contact with her. She was truly a beautiful and wonderful person, best friend and mother. Virginia will be truly missed here on earth, but God is rejoicing to get one of his truly faithful home.

Visitation hours will be Thursday, May 2, from 4-8 p.m. at Berry-Bell and Hall, 333 N. Vine, in Fallbrook. Mass will be held Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter’s Church, 450 S. Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook.