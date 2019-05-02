Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino offers summer concert series, resort updates

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/6/2019 at 3:09pm



PALA – Pala presents its annual Summer Concert Series in the Starlight Theater in keeping with the tradition of staging world-class entertainment. The 2019 concert season has a wide selection of genres, generational music and comedy with more acts being added in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale now for: Bad Company – June 8, Foreigner – June 13, Jo Koy – June 22, Latin Legends – June 29, Happy Together Tour – July 20, Styx – July 26, Purple Reign – Aug. 10, Ken Jeong – Aug. 24 and Kenny Loggins – Sept. 27.

The summer concert series will be held outdoors at Pala’s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/07/2019 02:40