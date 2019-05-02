Pala Casino offers summer concert series, resort updates

PALA – Pala presents its annual Summer Concert Series in the Starlight Theater in keeping with the tradition of staging world-class entertainment. The 2019 concert season has a wide selection of genres, generational music and comedy with more acts being added in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale now for: Bad Company – June 8, Foreigner – June 13, Jo Koy – June 22, Latin Legends – June 29, Happy Together Tour – July 20, Styx – July 26, Purple Reign – Aug. 10, Ken Jeong – Aug. 24 and Kenny Loggins – Sept. 27.

The summer concert series will be held outdoors at Pala’s...