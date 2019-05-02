Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By American Counseling Association
Special to Village News 

Are counseling therapies all the same?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/6/2019 at 5:11pm



Everyone has days when things don’t go well. Usually, such days simply pass, or people talk to a friend or spouse, discuss their problems and get some advice on what they might do.

But there are other times, for many people, when the issues or problems they’re facing don’t just go away or aren’t solved even with the help of friends. At these times, professional help is really appropriate, yet considering this solution can often seem overwhelming.

Seeking the assistance of an expert, such as a professional counselor, can be a difficult step to take. One reason is that most people ar...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/07/2019 03:01