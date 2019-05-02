Are counseling therapies all the same?

Everyone has days when things don’t go well. Usually, such days simply pass, or people talk to a friend or spouse, discuss their problems and get some advice on what they might do.

But there are other times, for many people, when the issues or problems they’re facing don’t just go away or aren’t solved even with the help of friends. At these times, professional help is really appropriate, yet considering this solution can often seem overwhelming.

Seeking the assistance of an expert, such as a professional counselor, can be a difficult step to take. One reason is that most people ar...