By Megan Johnson McCullough
Special to the Village News 

Healthy Habits

Step Count: 10,000 at least please

 
Last updated 5/6/2019 at 6:49pm

Sonja Hults photo

Megan Johnson McCullough encourages people to get active and healthy by reaching toward a goal of 10,000 steps per day.

The ever famous "10,000 steps per day" is what people hear and what they know. With this number in mind, it means sedentary people who are considered inactive take about 5,000 steps per day. Somewhat active people take between 7,500 to 9,999 steps per day. People who take over 10,000 steps per day are considered active people. The origin of the 10,000-step rule actually came from Japan in the 1960s when pedometers were sold called "manpo-kei," which means "10,000 steps meter." The concept became popular and caught on. People who achieved 10,000 steps per day started to reap the health benef...



