Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Jones' measure requiring the California Cancer Registry to keep patients informed is approved by key committee

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/6/2019 at 5:12pm



SACRAMENTO – Senate Bill 452, written by Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, passed the Senate Health Committee recently. This bill requires the California Department of Public Health to send an informational brochure explaining the California Cancer Registry to each individual added to the registry.

The California Cancer Registry is operated by the department of public health. Regulations by the department currently require the diagnosing physician to notify the patients of the cancer registry; however, cancer patients often report that they do not have knowledge of the registry.

Once a resear...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/07/2019 03:01