Jones' measure requiring the California Cancer Registry to keep patients informed is approved by key committee

SACRAMENTO – Senate Bill 452, written by Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, passed the Senate Health Committee recently. This bill requires the California Department of Public Health to send an informational brochure explaining the California Cancer Registry to each individual added to the registry.

The California Cancer Registry is operated by the department of public health. Regulations by the department currently require the diagnosing physician to notify the patients of the cancer registry; however, cancer patients often report that they do not have knowledge of the registry.

