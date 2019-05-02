Take on the challenge of addiction recovery in a complicated world

If a family is waiting for their loved one to get over their out of control addictive behaviors, then it could be a torturous wait. Unfortunately, society has long labeled addiction as a failure of character, when it is much more complicated.

I have worked with addicts in many forms for 31 years – in crisis centers, psychiatric hospitals, women's shelters, jails and prisons, community mental health and addiction treatment centers. The core of addiction has many elements – genetic, social, biochemical, medical, familial and situational. It is not a problem that is going to go away with...