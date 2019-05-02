Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Judy Wahl Talley
Special to Village News 

Take on the challenge of addiction recovery in a complicated world

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/6/2019 at 5:59pm



If a family is waiting for their loved one to get over their out of control addictive behaviors, then it could be a torturous wait. Unfortunately, society has long labeled addiction as a failure of character, when it is much more complicated.

I have worked with addicts in many forms for 31 years – in crisis centers, psychiatric hospitals, women's shelters, jails and prisons, community mental health and addiction treatment centers. The core of addiction has many elements – genetic, social, biochemical, medical, familial and situational. It is not a problem that is going to go away with...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/07/2019 03:00