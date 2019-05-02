Train in suicide prevention among LGBT youth

FALLBROOK – There is a growing epidemic within the LGBT community, especially in the youth, and that epidemic is suicide. LGBT students are more likely to have suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts than their heterosexual peers. The youth are particularly vulnerable to depression and suicidal ideation and awareness needs to be raised within the community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey covers a broad range of questions concerning behavioral actions and thoughts from our youth. In the latest release, for the first time in its his...