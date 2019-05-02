Unearthly-looking Sapphire Tower blooms at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas

The South American wonder will continue to flower for several weeks.

ENCINITAS – Characterized by unearthly, metallic-looking, deep turquoise blooms that are punctuated by bright orange anthers, the Puya alpestris, commonly known as the Sapphire Tower, looks like nothing else in the plant world.

The striking flower that often causes visitors to say "Is this real?" is now in bloom at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. A native plant of South America, the Chilean species is a member of the pineapple family with flowers measuring 2 inches across with a number of the blossoms blooming up an 18-inch spike or tower over a 2-3 week time frame.

This year, the botanic garden anticipated a "Sapphire Tower Superbloom" in the garden, as at least a dozen other inflorescences, which are clusters of flower buds arranged on a spike, have been spotted by the horticulture team at the garden.

The Sapphire Tower that is currently in bloom is in the South American Garden. According to Dave Ehrlinger, former horticulture director at the garden, the Sapphire Towers were most likely planted by Ruth Larabee, former owner of the property, which now houses more than 5,000 species of plants in 29 uniquely-themed gardens over 37 acres.

If visitors would like to take home either a Puya alpestris with bright turquoise flowers or Puya chilensis with yellow flowers to plant in their gardens, these plants are available for purchase at the garden's gift shop. The plants were propagated at the garden and are not available in any other nursery or plant shop in San Diego. They will do well in San Diego backyard.

Named as one of the "Top 10 North American Gardens Worth Traveling For" by the American Gardens Association, San Diego Botanic Garden is a beautiful urban retreat nestled on 37-acres in the midst of Encinitas. Visitors enjoy restful vistas, flowering trees, majestic palms and the nation's largest bamboo collection.

Thanks to the mild Southern California climate, 5,000 plant species from all over the world thrive there. The diverse topography provides a wide variety of microclimates, giving visitors the sensation of strolling through a tropical rainforest to hiking in the high desert. Four miles of trails wind through 29 uniquely themed gardens including the acclaimed Hamilton Children's Garden, with fun areas to play in for children of all ages including Toni's Tree House.

San Diego Botanic Garden is located at 230 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. For more information, visit http://www.SDBGarden.org or call (760) 436-3036.

Submitted by San Diego Botanic Garden.