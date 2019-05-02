Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Blood spatter expert testifies for Merritt's defense

 
Last updated 5/6/2019 at 10:01am

Courtesy of Law & Crime

Forensic consultant Randolph Bruce Beasley testifies at the request of Chase Merritt's defense team April 22. Merritt is accused of killing the McStay family of Fallbrook in 2010.

The defense team for Charles "Chase" Merritt, accused of killing the McStay family in Fallbrook in 2010, called forensic consultant Randolph Bruce Beasley Monday, April 22, in an attempt to discredit the prosecution's case.

The prosecution has contended that Merritt killed the family inside the Fallbrook home and transported the bodies to bury them in a San Bernardino desert.

Beasley was asked to testify about injuries inflicted on the McStay victims and the resulting blood spattering patterns and evidence collected at the scene.

