Boys and Girls Clubs record their most successful event ever

FALLBROOK – Over 200 guests attended the Boys and Girls Clubs’ Forever Young Prom Dinner and Auction Gala, Saturday, April 27, at Pala Casino Spa and Resort. The event raised over $170,000 for the children of Fallbrook.

Guests were invited to relive their favorite high school prom moments as they enjoyed spiked punch, took their traditional prom photos and crowned Steve and Karen Colburn their prom king and queen.

The highlight of the event was hearing from Linda Bailon, the club’s Youth of the Year. She spoke about how she struggled in school when her family first moved here from Me...