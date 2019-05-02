FAA to welcome oil artist Dawn Harrison in May

FALLBROOK – Oil artist Dawn Harrison will be the demonstrator Saturday, May 18, at the Fallbrook Art Association meeting at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

The association meets every third Saturday of the month at 8:45 a.m. with a 9:15 a.m. critique session done by the guest artist. Members are encouraged to bring one piece of their artwork to be critiqued. A 10:15 a.m. business meeting is followed by the guest artist demonstration, lunch break and a workshop from 1-4 p.m. for those who are interested. The public is invited to join with member artists at t...