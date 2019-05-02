Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Regional Health District names Rachel Mason as new executive director

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2019 at 11:29am

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District announced that Rachel Mason will be the new executive director of the public agency. Mason comes to FRHD after nearly four years as the executive director for Fallbrook's Foundation for Senior Care.

The board of directors made the determination earlier this month, following a recruitment, interview and selection process which attracted applicants from across the country.

"We are delighted to welcome Rachel aboard, and look forward to working with her to develop and maintain the new Wellness Center, as well as other health-related initiative...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/05/2019 11:34