Fallbrook Regional Health District names Rachel Mason as new executive director

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District announced that Rachel Mason will be the new executive director of the public agency. Mason comes to FRHD after nearly four years as the executive director for Fallbrook's Foundation for Senior Care.

The board of directors made the determination earlier this month, following a recruitment, interview and selection process which attracted applicants from across the country.

"We are delighted to welcome Rachel aboard, and look forward to working with her to develop and maintain the new Wellness Center, as well as other health-related initiative...