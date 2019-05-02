Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

FPUD to take advantage of conservation grants

 
Last updated 5/6/2019 at 10:10am



The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides grants for water conservation projects which are administered to MWD member agencies, and those member agencies including the San Diego County Water Authority provide the grants to the retail agencies. The Fallbrook Public Utility District will be receiving two MWD grants through the County Water Authority.

“We’ve secured the funding and now we're in the process of fully developing and implementing the programs,” FPUD engineering technician Mick Cothran said.

Both Member Agency Administered Program grants are for $10,00...



