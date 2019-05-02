FUESD's trustee district map comes under county review

Members of the community attend a public hearing hosted by the San Diego County Board of Education regarding the FUESD's February adoption of trustee redistricting Map 103.

Back in February, Fallbrook Union Elementary Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to accept Map 103 and its election sequence as the district's solution to remedy a 17-year California Voting Rights Act violation

At the time, there was a significant push-back from residents who felt Map 103, which was adopted by the board during the meeting with a 4-1 vote, didn't adequately represent the community and its best interests, specifically those of the Hispanic community.

Opponents referenced a lack of consideration for the so-called Favela/Stamos/Ortiz community map, which was put in front of...