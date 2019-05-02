FUESD's trustee district map comes under county review
Last updated 5/6/2019 at 10:09am
Back in February, Fallbrook Union Elementary Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to accept Map 103 and its election sequence as the district's solution to remedy a 17-year California Voting Rights Act violation
At the time, there was a significant push-back from residents who felt Map 103, which was adopted by the board during the meeting with a 4-1 vote, didn't adequately represent the community and its best interests, specifically those of the Hispanic community.
Opponents referenced a lack of consideration for the so-called Favela/Stamos/Ortiz community map, which was put in front of...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)