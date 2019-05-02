Marine killed, six others injured in Camp Pendleton training accident

CAMP PENDLETON - One Marine was killed and six others injured on Thursday, May 9 when a light armored vehicle overturned during training exercises at Camp Pendleton, authorities said.

The crash, involving personnel with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, occurred about 9 a.m., according to USMC officials.

The deceased Marine's identity was withheld pending family notification. The others were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

"Officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident at this time,'' said 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, media officer for the 1st Marine Division. "This is a tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family, friends and the unit at this difficult time.''